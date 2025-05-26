‘Becoming 4th largest economy a big achievement’

Chandigarh: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that becoming the fourth-largest economy of the world is a big achievement for India.

The Union minister made the remarks while talking to the media after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Karnal with his colleagues. From Operation Sindoor to innovation, culture, public welfare and self-reliant India, he listened to the PM’s inspiring thoughts and took inspiration from them.

Khattar said: ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is not only a medium to understand the priorities of the government, but it is also a strong platform for public participation.

“Today, India has become the fourth-largest economy of the world and has left Japan behind, and by the year 2027, it can become the third largest economy of the world and by 2047, it can also reach the second or first position,” he said.