Beating Retreat: Music celebrates military valour

New Delhi: With patriotic music and ceremonial pageantry, India on Thursday celebrated its military valour, the success of Operation Sindoor and the timeless spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Beating Retreat ceremony here, bringing the curtains down on this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The sesquicentenary of ‘Vande Mataram’ was the overriding theme of the ceremonial event held at the Vijay Chowk and presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived at the venue in a traditional buggy to the sound of bugles, adding a ceremonial grace to the occasion.

Bands of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army and the paramilitary forces played an array of foot-tapping melodies, including ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Brave Warrior’, ‘Jhelum’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Veer Seepahi’, as well as ‘Vande Mataram’, marking 150 years of the national song, in the presence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs, among a host of other dignitaries. Several giant screens installed at the venue telecast live visuals as the bands performed, much to the delight of the spectators.

Members of many bands, while belting out lilting tunes, also stood in various formations, representing key events and milestones of the country, such as 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, iconic military landmarks, the eternally vigilant soldier of the country, and some of the potent weapons India used during Operation Sindoor last May.

The formations included Gaganyaan (spaceflight mission), Operation Sindoor, the tri-services’ logo, and coat of arms of the newly-raised Bhairav Battalion, which made its Republic Day parade debut this year.

Navy rules the roost

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has earned the best marching contingent award among the three wings of the armed forces at this year’s Republic Day Parade, with the naval force terming this “exemplary performance” a result of tireless effort, dedication and discipline.

Maharashtra won the top prize in the category of states and Union Territories for its tableau showcasing Ganeshotsav, while the Culture Ministry’s float celebrating the 150-year legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ emerged as the winner in the ministries and departments category, officials said on Wednesday.

The Navy’s contingent comprised 144 young personnel marching shoulder-to-shoulder on the historic Kartavya Path, symbolising it as a progressive and strong maritime force, Navy officials said. “It is a matter of immense pride and honour that our contingent won the top prize in the ceremonial parade,” a senior official

|of the Navy said.