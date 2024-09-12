Be wary of ‘vote cutters’, says former Haryana CM Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said there is a direct contest between the Congress and BJP in the Assembly elections and the former will win with a huge majority.

“Their defeat on the horizon, BJP is fielding a large number of ‘vote cutter’ candidates and parties in the elections,” he said.

Hooda, who filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla Kiloi on Wednesday, said all the vote cutters are being given tickets at the behest of the BJP and the people of Haryana have to be cautious of them.

“Every vote given to them will go to BJP’s account,” he stated. Addressing the huge crowd gathered on this occasion, he also appealed for votes. He asked the people for permission to run a campaign spanning Haryana. Thousands of people accepted his proposal by raising their hands. People urged Hooda to take care of the state and the people of Garhi Sampla Kiloi assured him that Congress will win this constituency with the highest number of votes in the state.

In his address, Hooda said the last time BJP had fielded JJP in the elections to cut Congress’ votes, the JJP betrayed the people by winning 10 seats. “This time, too, many parties like JJP and INLD are playing in the hands of BJP. Their aim is to benefit BJP by dividing Congress’ votes. Therefore, we have to understand their reality in time and explain it to the whole of Haryana. This time, no one can save BJP from a crushing defeat. Today, only one slogan is echoing in the whole of Haryana – ‘Congress is coming, BJP is going,” he stated.