Be vigilant, we have won, only need certificate: Akhilesh to SP workers

Lucknow: A day before the counting of votes for bypolls to nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged party leaders and supporters to remain vigilant and return only after securing victory certificates.

He asserted that the SP has already won morally, “we only need the certificate from the returning officer”.

In a statement released on social media platform X, Akhilesh praised the efforts of the INDIA bloc and SP workers in countering alleged electoral malpractices by the BJP. “The way our voters, supporters, workers, leaders, candidates, members of the PDA (Progressive Democratic Alliance) society, and even some honest journalists have courageously resisted the BJP government’s electoral manipulations is being applauded everywhere. This momentum will continue, and we will form our government,” he wrote.

Akhilesh criticized the BJP, accusing it of resorting to unethical tactics to maintain its hold on power. “The continuous exposure of BJP’s electoral frauds and political schemes is diminishing their support base day by day. The public no longer wishes to elect the BJP. The party is misusing corrupt governance, administration, and propaganda machinery to cling to power,” he alleged.

“Be it suspensions, legal cases, job losses, imprisonment, or social disgrace, the BJP disowns those it manipulates. The BJP is not loyal to anyone,” he said.

SP National President Akhilesh appealed to the INDIA bloc-SP candidates, workers, leaders, and supporters to remain steadfast during the counting process.