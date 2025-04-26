'Be mindful of social media posts, reject gifts'

New Delhi: All recently selected civil service candidates have to be mindful that their social media posts reflect on the service and they should reject all forms of inducement such as gifts, hospitality, and free publicity, official guidelines issued on Friday stipulated.

Civil servants are the public face of the state and their conduct is under constant public scrutiny, it said.

"You must ensure that your personal conduct and official and social interface with the general public, people's representatives, corporate entities, civil society organisations, government personnel, all other dignitaries and vulnerable sections of the society is courteous, respectful, dignified and appropriate," read the guidelines issued by Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a premier training institute for the civil servants.

The guidelines are meant for the candidates selected through the civil services examination 2024, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

As many as 1,009 candidates cleared that exam.