‘Be fully prepared to meet all contingencies along Line of Control'

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and exhorted the troops to be fully prepared to meet all contingencies, officials said.

The visit assumes significance in view of the G-20 meeting scheduled in Srinagar from May 22-24.

He visited two units along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rashtriya Rifles in Rajouri sectors to review operational preparedness, and was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and processes being adopted, the officials said.

He appreciated the measures adopted and lauded the troops for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

He further exhorted them to be fully prepared to meet all contingencies, the officials said.

This is the fourth visit of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) to the Rajouri-Poonch sector since the April 20 terror attack on an army vehicle that killed five personnel. He earlier visited the sector on April 22, April 26 and May 6.