Be flexible and persevere: Rahul Gandhi to NRI students from UAE

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his message to Gen Z is simple -- “nothing in life is linear” so “be flexible and persevere”.

He made the remarks in a post on YouTube accompanying a video of his recent interaction with young NRI students from the UAE.

“Real questions. Honest answers. No filters. During a conversation with young NRI students from the UAE, we spoke about identity, purpose, and the pressures faced by today’s youth,” Gandhi said.

The discussion addressed some of GenZ’s most pressing concerns, such as balancing profession and passion, the freedom to think, express and explore, and dealing with anxiety and overcoming judgment, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“Many shared how they feel anxious about not being confident enough, about being judged, about insecurity, and about not always feeling comfortable with speaking out,” he said.

A central theme of the conversation was how society often attempts to define individuals through labels and assumptions, Gandhi said.

“The message was clear: while the world may try to tell you who you are, what truly matters is staying truthful to yourself,” he said.