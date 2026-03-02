BE College alumni hosts national seminar in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Infrastructure and sustainability are no longer parallel conversations, they are interlinked.



Modern development increasingly seeks to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Against this backdrop, the BE College Ex-Students’ Club (BECESC) organised a national seminar in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Saturday to deliberate on infrastructure projects and the challenges of achieving sustainable development.

The day-long seminar drew participation not only from members of the alumni association but also from industry leaders, government officials and students. Gautam Ray, President of BECESC, said that the club is celebrating its 40th year.

“Throughout the year, we organise a range of activities, from debates to sports. We are also hosting a poster competition on smart and innovative approaches to infrastructure project management, with students from various colleges and institutes taking part,” he said.

Alok Raychaudhury, Chairman, Seminar Committee, BECESC, emphasised that a developing country like India offers immense scope for infrastructure expansion.

However, he stressed that growth must be pursued responsibly.

IAS officer Antara Acharya, Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, PWD, reflected on her early introduction to the concept of sustainability during her UPSC preparation in the early 2000s.

She pointed out that while India boasts strong academic expertise, cost-effective labour and a vast workforce, it also faces anthropogenic challenges in executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

Issues such as displacement, rehabilitation costs and the broader social and environmental impact often complicate development efforts.

“What was once China’s advantage in infrastructure, we are capable of achieving today,” she said. The seminar was also attended by retired IAS officer Debasis Sen, among others.