B’deshi national arrested from Kalimpong

Darjeeling: At a time when security has emerged as a major cause of concern in the border areas, one Mohammad Abdul Sattar (38 years) of Sarberia, Sulley, Betkapa police station- Pirganj, District Rangpur, Bangladesh was arrested from Kalimpong.

“The person had illegally crossed over the India-Bangladesh border and was roaming around in Kalimpong. He could not produce any valid documents of being an Indian citizen and confessed that he is a Bangladeshi national” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

Charged under Section 14(A) Foreigners Act (for entering or staying in restricted areas of India without required permits or documents.)

He was produced at the Kalimpong Court on Wednesday and remanded to 3 days of police custody.

Sources state that Sattar was found roaming in Durpin forest area which is a restricted army area in Kalimpong.

He was apprehended by Military Intelligence and later handed over to the Kalimpong police. He was then arrested.

Interestingly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chairing an administrative meeting in Uttarkanya on Thursday laid stress on security of this region being surrounded by international borders.

She urged the district administration, police and intelligence agencies to be proactive in warding off any attempts of security breach or causing disturbances in this sensitive area.