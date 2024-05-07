B’deshi criminal held from Hanskhali Nadia

KOLKATA: Three individuals, including a notorious Bangladeshi criminal, were arrested late Sunday from Hanskhali in Nadia.

Police received a tip-off about Tarikul Dafadar hiding in Omapur.

Led by the OC of Hanskhali Police Station, a raid was conducted, resulting in Dafadar’s arrest.

Two others were also apprehended for sheltering him. Preliminary investigation revealed Dafadar’s involvement in multiple cases of murder and rape in Bangladesh, where a ‘shoot at sight’ order was issued against him.

He was produced at Ranaghat sub-divisional court on Monday and remanded to police custody for six days.