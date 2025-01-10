B’desh rejects allegations of mistreatment of Indian fishermen

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday rejected as “baseless and fabricated” the allegations about mistreatment of Indian fishermen, an apparent reference to recent remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Expressing its “utter dismay and deep disappointment,” Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also urged “all parties” to avoid such unfounded accusations that undermine the “spirit of bilateral cooperation and mutual respect.”

Banerjee had on Monday alleged that some of the 95 fishermen, who were released by Bangladesh recently, were beaten up in jail.

“I found some of them were limping. When asked, the fishermen told me that they were assaulted in jail with their hands tied. As a result, they have injuries below the waist and the legs ... They were crying while talking to me,” Banerjee had said at the felicitation of the released fishermen.

They were arrested for illegally entering Bangladesh waters more than two

months ago.

“Bangladesh expresses its utter dismay and deep disappointment over the unfounded remarks and fabricated allegations of ill-treatment including physical abuses of the detained Indian fishermen by the Bangladesh authorities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement here. Dhaka “firmly rejects such unfounded allegations, which undermines the spirit of trust, goodwill and mutual respect between Bangladesh and India,” it said and added that the matter was thoroughly investigated and it was found that “no such ill-treatment or incident of physical abuse happened.”