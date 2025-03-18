BCI cracks down on ‘unethical’ legal advertising

New Delhi: In a stern and comprehensive move, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a strong condemnation against the rising trend of unethical advertising by legal professionals.

The BCI, exercising its authority under the Advocates Act, 1961, and its own regulatory rules, has taken aim at advocates promoting their services through social media, influencer endorsements, and promotional videos. This practice is seen as a direct violation of Rule 36, Chapter II, Part VI of the BCI Rules, which prohibits such solicitation of work, it said in a statement.

The legal profession, which thrives on public trust, integrity, and ethical standards, is fundamentally distinct from commercial enterprises. The Supreme Court of India has consistently reiterated that legal practice is not a business but a noble service, dedicated to justice and fairness. The BCI warns that the commercialisation of legal services through social media and celebrity endorsements undermines the profession’s integrity and erodes the trust placed in it by the public.

The BCI has made it clear that advocates engaging in unethical advertising will face disciplinary action. In line with the Madras High Court’s directives, the Council issued a circular to all State Bar Councils mandating swift action against such practices. It also warned of severe consequences for digital platforms hosting misleading legal content, particularly those promoting legal influencers who lack proper credentials and spread misinformation on critical legal issues. The BCI has called for the immediate withdrawal of all advertisements in violation of Rule 36 and has prohibited the use of Bollywood celebrities and influencers in promoting legal services.