Battle between Cong’s guarantees vs BJP’s Hindutva in Rajasthan polls

With no apparent wave on the ground or pressing everyday issues,it boils down to the Congress’ welfare guarantees agenda or the BJP’s Hindutva and anti-graft plank for voters as Rajasthan prepares for Assembly polls.

The larger, macro narrative dominates the discourse in the desert state that has traditionally alternated between voting for the Congress and the BJP. While the Congress is banking on welfare schemes such as the healthcare Chiranjeevi Yojana and its seven guarantees in breaking the revolving door trend, the BJP is upping the ante over what it calls “appeasement” of Muslims by the grand old party and corruption during the Ashok Gehlot-led regime.

In the eastern belt of Rajasthan, hard fought contests are playing out, including in Sawai Madhopur where the sitting Congress MLA (Danish Abrar) is in a triangular contest with BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena and BJP rebel Asha Meena. The Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Kota districts account for 14 seats of the 200 Assembly constituencies.

Asked about the Gehlot government’s performance, most people appreciate the Congress’ welfare schemes such as the Chiranjeevi Yojana and bringing prices of cylinders down but concerns are expressed over the state of law and order.

The BJP’s Hindutva pitch and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face are also clinching factors for many with several people supporting the saffron party citing his appeal and “rise” in India’s global stature.

“Vote for the BJP is a must as Prime Minister Modi will ensure a Hindu Rashtra is established. We need a UP-like regime in Rajasthan to set things right. The Congress is only concerned about one community,” said Amrit Chauhan, an autorickshaw driver in Kota.

If the BJP’s Hindutva approach is gaining traction, there is also acknowledgement that the Gehlot government introduced several measures that reached people in remote areas. Even some BJP supporters in Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Kota acknowledged that the government had done well on the developmental count and its schemes had touched the lives of the poor. Pawan Meena, a pan shop owner in Sawai Madhopur, said, “The government has done good work. One cannot say this time that it failed on welfare measures as its schemes, especially the Chiranjeevi Yojana, benefitted lakhs of people.”

Banking on that sentiment, the Congress has upped its game on welfarism, promising a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level.

The party has also promised doubling the amount for beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders.

Besides, it has said it would bring in reservation for minorities on the basis of their population after the caste census. However, the issue of caste census does not have much traction among people

in Rajasthan.