Bastar Pandum 2026: A grand confluence of tribal heritage and living traditions

Raipur: Bastar Pandum is one of the most significant cultural, community and nature-centric festivals of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, dedicated to the preservation and celebration of tribal traditions, folk arts and indigenous lifestyles. The festival showcases traditional dances, music featuring instruments such as the 'mandar' and flute, vibrant costumes, folk crafts in wood, bamboo and metal, as well as traditional cuisines. More than a cultural event, Bastar Pandum stands as a living symbol of Bastar’s soul and identity. While providing a dignified platform to local artists, it also reconnects the younger generation with their cultural roots. Participants from across the region will present performances in 12 traditional cultural disciplines of Bastar.

Over 54,000 Participants Registered This Year

This year’s edition has surpassed all previous benchmarks of popularity and has evolved beyond a mere competition into a grand celebration of folk culture. The scale of participation itself marks a historic milestone. In 2025, competitions held at the development block level saw the participation of 15,596 artists. This year, the number has surged to 54,745, more than tripling the previous figure. The remarkable response reflects the deep awareness, pride and enthusiasm among the people of Bastar to preserve their roots, traditions and folk arts. Notably, Dantewada district has emerged as the leading contributor with 24,267 registrations, the highest in the division. Districts such as Kanker, Bijapur and Sukma have also recorded a strong presence with participation running into thousands.

Rich Tribal Heritage Ready to Shine on the World Stage

Once again, the earthy fragrance of Bastar and its vibrant tribal culture are poised to make a powerful impression on the global stage. The divisional-level Bastar Pandum will be held from February 07 to 09, 2026, and the region is witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm among local residents. Amid this surge of excitement, attention is firmly focused on the divisional-level competitions scheduled over these three days. A total of 84 teams, emerging victorious from intense district-level contests, along with 705 selected artists, will captivate audiences with their performances. The three-day celebration will resonate with the rhythmic beats of tribal dances, the echo of traditional songs and the staging of indigenous theatre.

65 Artists to Perform on Traditional Musical Instruments

A total of 12 distinct cultural disciplines will be presented during the competition. The largest participation will be seen in tribal dance, with 192 artists, followed by tribal theatre, featuring 134 performers. The platform will extend far beyond entertainment, offering a rare confluence of Bastar’s knowledge systems, artistic expression and culinary heritage. While 65 artists will enthral audiences with the melodies of traditional musical instruments, 56 participants will spread the aroma of authentic tribal delicacies. In addition, exhibitions of Bastar’s rare forest-based medicinal knowledge, paintings, handicrafts, jewellery and regional literature will offer younger generations an intimate encounter with their cultural inheritance.

340 Women to Showcase Their Skills at the Divisional Level

One of the most inspiring aspects of Bastar Pandum 2026 is the growing participation of women. Among the 705 artists selected for the divisional level, there is a striking balance between women and men, with 340 women and 365 men participating. This representation reflects the reality that women in Bastar are standing shoulder to shoulder with men in preserving, nurturing and carrying forward their cultural legacy. To sum up, Bastar Pandum 2026, with its scale, inclusivity and overwhelming public participation, is steadily advancing towards becoming a truly unforgettable cultural milestone.