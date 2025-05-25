Bastar emerges as a model of cultural revival and inclusive development: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government today received special appreciation for its development model and innovative initiatives at the Chief minister’s conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The presentation made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum captivated the attention of the Prime Minister and other participating Chief Ministers. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also attended the conclave.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state’s efforts toward good governance and informed that Chhattisgarh has institutionalized transparency and efficiency by creating a dedicated Department of Good Governance and Convergence. Schemes in the state are being closely monitored through digital tools like the Atal Monitoring Portal, ensuring timely grievance redressal and real-time performance tracking, he added.

“Our goal is not just to launch schemes but to ensure they are implemented honestly and effectively on the ground,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the conclave at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi.

A key focus of the meeting was the effective implementation of Central government’s flagship schemes. CM Sai shared that programme such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Jal Jeevan Mission have been successfully delivered to the grassroots in Chhattisgarh through Gram Sabhas, public outreach, and technology-led interventions.

The highlight of the session was a special presentation on Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, two major socio-cultural initiatives. Referring to PM Modi’s inspiring call of “Kheloge India, Jeetoge India,” the Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh has turned this vision into a grassroots reality through these two initiatives.

He explained that Bastar Olympics is not merely a sporting event, but a social movement that has replaced guns with javelins, arrows, and balls in the hands of the youth. The event saw participation from 1.65 lakh athletes across 32 development blocks in 7 districts, conducted over 40 days in three levels - block, district, and division.

The competition featured 11 traditional tribal games, including archery, running, kho-kho, kabaddi, and tug-of-war. Participants were divided into four categories - junior, senior, surrendered Naxals, and differently-abled. What stood out was the enthusiastic participation from remote villages, especially by women and people with disabilities.

During his presentation, CM Sai shared the inspiring story of Punem Sanna, a wheelchair athlete from Dornapal - once a region affected by Naxal violence. Today, Sanna is a medalist and a role model for youth across the region. It is noteworthy that PM Modi had earlier appreciated Bastar Olympics during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, calling it “a celebration of Bastar’s soul.”

The Chief Minister also presented the success of the Bastar Pandum festival, which has not only preserved the tribal heritage, traditions, and folk arts of the region but has also brought national recognition to them.

The cultural event witnessed participation from 47,000 performers, 1,885 village panchayats, and 1,743 cultural troupes across 32 blocks in 7 districts. Held in three phases, the festival featured folk dance, music, local markets, and traditional food competitions. The government awarded Rs 2.4 crore in incentives to participants, reinforcing community engagement and pride. The initiative has strengthened unity across generations -- youth, women, and elders -- becoming a symbol of peace, celebration, and progress in previously conflict-ridden areas.

The Chief Ministers’ Conclave had shortlisted select states to showcase their best practices. Chhattisgarh’s Bastar model stood out as a remarkable example of public participation, cultural integration, and development-driven transformation, which could be emulated in other states as well.