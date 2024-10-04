Baseless accusations: NC on rumours of post-poll alliance with BJP in J&K

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.



The party’s clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in

backchannel deliberations with the BJP for government formation in the union territory.

“The JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumours of back channel talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc. Those sensing their

impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations,” the NC said in a statement.

A post on X by former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu late on Thursday night claiming that “NC-BJP negotiations have clearly commenced” fanned the speculation.

“NC leadership is now speaking to authorised representatives from the BJP and an unofficial mediator is “mediating”. Initial groundwork includes the creation of a “larger interest” fig-leaf to justify the betrayal in Kashmir,” Mattu further said.