Bareilly unrest: Police detain cleric Tauqeer Raza after ‘I Love Muhammad' row turns violent

Bareilly (UP): Police on Saturday detained Tauqeer Raza Khan, a local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, whose call for a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign led to a violent clash between demonstrators and police after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said on Saturday.

“Tauqeer Raza has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. The situation is peaceful and under control,” Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya told the media.

The detention followed a day of tension in Bareilly where a large crowd carrying ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it.

Over two dozen people were detained following the clash, which saw stone-pelting and vandalism.

According to police sources, Raza released a video statement on Friday night challenging the official narrative of the clashes, claiming that he was prevented from addressing his followers and put under house arrest.

In the video, Raza could be seen congratulating the demonstrators injured in Friday’s clashes. "I compliment all those youths who took part in this programme. Those who were injured are also worthy of congratulations,” he said.

Raza also expressed regret over his “inability” to submit a memorandum to the president of India through District Magistrate Avinash Singh after the Friday prayers, flagging what he termed “continuous attacks on Muslims” and seeking legal intervention in the matter.

Claiming that his efforts were deliberately thwarted, Raza said, “I appeal to everyone to peacefully go to their homes. As has happened every time, I was placed under house arrest.”

He also alleged that false information was circulated under his name.

“A fake letterhead carrying my name was used, and a false statement was published,” he claimed.

The DM and SSP arrived at his location just as he was about to leave for the Friday prayers, called for more force, and placed him under house arrest, Raza claimed.

He also warned that attempts to suppress religious sentiments would backfire.

“The more police try to suppress this issue, the more it will come to the fore. If attempts are made to stop religious matters, no one will remain silent.

“Had I gone for the Friday prayers, nothing like this would have happened. Lathis were deliberately used on Muslims, against whom false accusations have been levelled,” he claimed.

“I am currently under house arrest. I would be happy if I were arrested. Just like (gangster) Atiq Ahmad was shot, shoot me as well. The government is responsible for 140 crore people. Intolerance towards one group is unacceptable.”

“This time, there was no Hindu-Muslim conflict; police committed atrocities against Muslims,” he claimed.

Khan's narrative came after DM Singh and DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni said the violence was the result of a planned conspiracy, calling it an attempt to disrupt peace despite the imposition of Section 163 of BNSS in the state, which prohibits unauthorised assemblies.

"A few days ago, an organisation proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We informed them that written permission would be needed for any such programme, as Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district,” DM Singh said on Friday

Despite this, some people took to the streets after the Friday prayers and tried to disrupt peace, he said.

The controversy dates back to September 9, when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 persons for allegedly installing boards with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on them during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Some Hindu groups objected to it, calling it "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation".

The controversy soon spread to several Uttar Pradesh districts and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, sparking protests and police crackdowns.

The row also drew the attention of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who asserted that saying "I Love Muhammad" was not a crime.