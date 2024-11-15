Barbs exchanged in Hry Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh: On the second day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session, the Opposition vehemently criticised the Governor Bannaru Dattatreya’s address even as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Siani mocked the Opposition regarding its failure to decide the Leader

of Opposition.

CM Saini expressed gratitude to 2.80 crore people of Haryana for giving us a chance to form the government for the third time. He added: “The trust that the public has expressed in us is the trust expressed in our 10 years of work”.

Speaking during the session, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “The BJP keeps talking about the 10-year rule of our government and little about its own achievements.”

He also hit out at BJP over the constant narrative of ‘parivarvad’ in the Congress. “They also raise the ‘parivarvad’ (dynasty) issue.... I am proud of my legacy. My grandfather was a freedom fighter. My father made many contributions to Haryana. I started working as the chairman of the block committee. I worked hard to become what I am,” he said.

This session is for 3 days. The last day of the session will be on November 18.