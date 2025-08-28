Baramulla: Army hoists 72-ft-high Tricolour

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday hoisted a 72-foot-high national flag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district to commemorate the historic capture of Haji Pir Pass in the 1965 war.

The Tricolour was hoisted at the Army’s Cheetah Post in the north Kashmir district, an official said. In homage to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on Haji Pir Day, commemorating the historic capture of Haji Pir Pass in 1965, which is a symbol of sacrifice, courage and national pride, the official said.