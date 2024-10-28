Baramati will accept young leadership of Yugendra, says Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday strongly endorsed his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, locked in a riveting battle with his uncle Ajit Pawar from the Baramati assembly constituency, asserting people's support for the new generation's leadership. Yugendra Pawar, accompanied by Sharad Pawar and the latter's daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, filed his nomination papers. Talking to reporters, Sharad Pawar said, "Today, we came here to file the nomination form of Yugendra Pawar, a young candidate from Baramati. He has studied abroad, is highly educated, and is accustomed to the administration and sugar-related business. The party has given opportunity to a youngster." "I am sure that the people of Baramati will accept this new generation and new leadership and will throw their might behind him," he said. Baramati will see a high-stakes battle between debutant Yugendra Pawar and his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The NCP (SP) chief said he came to file his nomination papers 57 years ago, and since then, people of the constituency have elected him regularly. "This happens because there is a bond with the people of Baramati. My suggestion to all the young candidates is to keep the bond with people intact, be humble and accept the mandate with humility," he said. Party candidate Yugendra Pawar said he has the support of his grand uncle and he will work diligently to fulfil his responsibilities. Talking to reporters, Yugendra Pawar said, "After so many years, Pawar saheb, who used to file his own nomination papers, came to file mine. I am fortunate to have him by my side." Asked about the challenge of battling his uncle Ajit Pawar, he said, "It is more important to see who is behind me than the challenge in front of me. We have Pawar saheb, the most experienced politician, behind us." He said in this election, he would address the issues of unemployment, inflation, water scarcity and the rise in crimes and atrocities against women. Before filing nomination papers, Yugendra Pawar visited Aamrai, the old residence of the Pawars in Baramati, with his aunt Supriya Sule.