Baramati plane crash: CID quizzes owner of VSR Ventures

Pune: The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department on Thursday questioned V K Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, which operated the aircraft involved in the Baramati crash that killed then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a CID officer said.

“The statement of V K Singh is being recorded,” said the CID officer, without disclosing more details about the questioning, which was still underway.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati air strip in Pune district on January 28, killing Pawar and four others.

After the plane crash, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka police station, and the case was later transferred to the Pune CID.

Earlier, the state agency had said that its focus was to ascertain if sabotage or criminal negligence led to the Baramati tragedy.