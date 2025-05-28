Bantwal murder: Situation tense, CM directs police to arrest accused

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: Amid simmering tensions in Mangaluru post the killing of a 32 year-old man, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he has instructed police to thoroughly investigate the case and nab the culprit. The victim Abdul Rahiman and his 29 year-old co-worker Kalandar Shafi were unloading gravel when two motorcycle-borne youth made a murderous assault on them with a sword in this town on Tuesday. While Rahiman succumbed to his injuries, Shafi is undergoing treatment. Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

The latest murder is also being seen as communal overtones prevailing in the district though police investigation report is yet to come out. "I got to know about the murder at Bantwal in Mangaluru. I have told police to immediately arrest the accused persons," chief minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru late Tuesday night. In view of the tension in the district following the incident, prohibitory orders have been clamped till May 30 evening and security has been tightened. The incident triggered sporadic stone-pelting on private buses, particularly in Surathkal, where at least two vehicles were damaged, officials said. The mortal remains of Abdul Rahiman were taken in a procession from his residence in Kolathamajalu to the burial ground, drawing a huge crowd.

In response to the tense situation, security has been intensified in several areas, including Gurupura, Kaikamba, Bajpe, and surrounding localities, to prevent any escalation of violence. Police have registered a case at the Bantwal Rural Police Station. Two individuals, identified as Deepak, Sumith and 13 others have been named as accused in the case, police sources confirmed. Additional forces have been deployed and patrolling stepped up in sensitive pockets to maintain law and order. Police forces from Udupi and Chikmagaluru have been summoned and deployed in Dakshina Kannada, district police officials said. The killing has since sparked widespread outrage, particularly on social media, where many have claimed that it was a retaliatory act for the murder of Suhas Shetty. District authorities have enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita, effectively banning large gatherings in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks till 6 PM on May 30.

A separate prohibitory order has also been issued in Mangaluru taluk under Mangaluru City Commissionerate jurisdiction. Community leaders have alleged that Raheem’s murder was premeditated and fuelled by hate speech. As calls for justice intensify on both sides, officials remain on high alert. District authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace while the investigation proceeds. Heavy police deployment continues in sensitive zones across Dakshina Kannada, with checkpoints set up to monitor movement and prevent the spread of rumours.