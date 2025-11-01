Bankey Bihari temple holds over Rs 350 crore in bank deposit

Vrindavan: Though a recent opening of the temple’s tehkhana (basement) revealed only a few silver and gold sticks, official records show that the famed Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan holds deposits worth over Rs 350 crore in 12 different bank branches across Mathura and Vrindavan.

According to temple officials, the highest amount is kept in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank. The funds are currently maintained under Multi Option Deposit (MOD) schemes, which offer lower interest rates.

The temple management committee has now decided to convert these deposits into fixed deposits (FDs) to ensure better returns.