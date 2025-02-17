Bangladeshi national arrested by GRP before boarding train in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A Bangladeshi national, identified as Shakil Mia, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) before he could board a train from Balurghat railway station. Authorities are investigating his purpose and destination. He was presented before the Balurghat District Court on Sunday.

According to GRP sources, Shakil is a resident of Kapasia, Gazipur, Bangladesh. On February 14, he allegedly crossed into India through an unfenced section of the Hili border, evading the Border Security Force (BSF).

He reportedly stayed in a secret hideout in Hili before arriving at Balurghat station on Saturday night, intending to board a train to either Kolkata or Delhi. His suspicious behaviour caught the attention of GRP officers, who interrogated him. His inconsistent responses led to the discovery that he had entered India illegally.

Sub-Inspector Ratan Sarkar of Balurghat GRP stated: “The suspect was roaming the station suspiciously. During questioning, he gave conflicting answers about his destination. Upon further interrogation, he admitted to crossing the border illegally. We have sought his custody for further investigation.”

South Dinajpur has a 252-km fenced border with Bangladesh but around 40 km remains unfenced. Criminal networks allegedly facilitate illegal crossings and provide fake documents to infiltrators. Recently, key members of such networks were arrested in Hili, and police have launched a search for others involved.