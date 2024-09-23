Bangladeshi infiltrator caught at NJP station

Siliguri: The New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a Bangladeshi national attempting to return to his country.

The accused, Nayon Akon, had illegally crossed into India several months ago amidst unrest in Bangladesh. He had arrived at NJP by the Bangalore Express enroute to Bangladesh.

Akon reportedly entered India through the Indo-Bangladesh border and secured a job in Bangalore with the help of a broker. After working for three to four months, he planned to return home as the situation in Bangladesh improved.

During routine security checks at the NJP railway station, Akon failed to provide valid identification, raising suspicions among railway police. He was detained and handed over to the NJP GRP for further investigation.

Akon admitted to illegally entering India and was presented before the Jalpaiguri court on Sunday. Railway police have started an investigation into the incident.