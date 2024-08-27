Bangladesh violence: Oppn slams Yogi over divisive rhetoric amid calls for unity in UP

Agra (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday urged people to stay united to reach the pinnacle of prosperity, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India.



“Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up),” he said during an inauguration event in Agra.

His remark triggered sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who accused Adityanath of himself creating a divide in Uttar Pradesh with his hate speeches against Muslims and directions to run bulldozers on houses of people of the minority community.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a jibe at Adityanath, saying he wants to become the prime minister but should not be already interfering in foreign affairs decisions that are taken up by New Delhi.

Bangladesh recently saw massive anti-government protests, leading to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country continued to witness incidents of violence, including targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community, even after the fall of the Hasina-led government.

Addressing a gathering at the programme here, Adityanath said, “There can be nothing bigger than the nation, and when will a nation be strong, when we are united and good.”

“Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge,” the Chief Minister said in Hindi.

Roughly translated, he asked people if they are watching what is happening in Bangladesh and said those mistakes should not happen here, adding, “If divided, we will be cut, if together, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity.”

The Chief Minister also shared a clip of his speech on X.

Criticising his remark, Owaisi said, “In his (Yogi Adityanath) rule today, houses of Muslims are demolished using bulldozers. He gives hate speeches against Muslims.”