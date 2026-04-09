Bangladesh reiterates its request for extradition of Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh has reiterated its request to India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Home Minister Asaduzaman Khan Kamal to Bangladesh who have been awarded the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal.



The request was made during discussions between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar here on Wednesday, according to a release by the Bangladesh High Commission. Adviser on Foreign Affairs to Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Humayun Kabir was also present at the meeting.

Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new Government and further strengthen bilateral ties. The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date. Further, both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. .

During the visit, Foreign Minister Rahman also met the National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Dr Rahman stated that the recently elected BNP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would pursue its foreign policy in accordance with the principle of ``Bangladesh First’’ and on the basis of mutual trust and respect and reciprocal benefit. The visiting Foreign Minister thanked the Indian government for apprehending the suspected killers of Shaheed Osman Hadi. Both sides agreed that the arrested persons will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries. During the discussion, Dr Jaishankar said Indian visas to Bangladeshis, particularly medical and business visas, would be eased in the coming weeks.

Dr Rahman also thanked Minister Hardeep Puri for the recent supply of diesel to Bangladesh by India and requested to increase the volume of supply of diesel and fertilizer.

Minister Puri indicated that the government would consider the request readily and favourably.