Bangladesh national injured in shootout

Cooch Behar: Police sources stated that a Bangladesh national has been injured reportedly in BSF firing. The incident took place in Chongerkhata BOP area under the Mathabhanga Police station on Saturday morning at around 4 am about 150 meters from Indo Bangladesh border. One Bangladesh national named Mohammad Alam (30 years) of Islampur Dangapara police station, Patgram District, Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh has received bullet injuries in his leg.

BSF officials have shifted him to MJN Hospital Cooch Behar for further treatment. There has been

no official statement regarding this from the BSF.