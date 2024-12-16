Bangladesh, India exchange delegations marking Victory Day

Kolkata/Dhaka: On the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War, eight

distinguished freedom fighters and two serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces went to India today to participate in the ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebrations. Similarly, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka to take part in Bangladesh’s Victory Day events.

To commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, Bangladesh and India invite each other’s war veterans and serving officers to participate annually in each other’s Victory Day celebrations.

The bilateral visits serve as a platform for Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian war veterans to reflect on the historic sacrifices that led to Bangladesh’s independence from oppression and occupation. These exchanges not only honour the past but also celebrate the unique friendship between the two countries, highlighting their shared commitment to peace and cooperation.