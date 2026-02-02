Banaras Lit Fest: MCF GM discusses rail innovation

Varanasi: Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, and Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, participated in the three-day Banaras Lit Fest, held here from January 30 to February 1.

During the event, Mishra spoke about the advanced rail coaches and forged wheels manufactured at MCF and highlighted the production of the first Vande Bharat train at the Raebareli unit, underlining the technological capabilities and growing self-reliance of Indian Railways.

He also interacted with the audience on his book ‘Rails Through Raj’, which traces the history of Indian Railways during the colonial era through extensive research and primary sources.