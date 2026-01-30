‘Ban junk food ads from 6 am-11 pm’

New Delhi: Raising concerns on the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) containing high fat, salt and sugar amid India becoming one of the fastest growing markets for such items in the world, the Economic Survey has pitched for a ban on their advertisements from morning to late night.

Suggesting measures to address the challenge of UPF, it called for a “front-of-pack nutrition labelling” of high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) food with a warning, restricting marketing to children, and ensuring that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.

“The option of a marketing ban on UPFs from 0600 hours to 2300 hours for all media, and enforcing restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages, could be explored,” according to the Survey. mpost