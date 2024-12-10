Balurghat: Woman recovers Rs 9.3L lost to online fraud

BALURGHAT: In a remarkable accomplishment, the Cyber Crime Police Station of South Dinajpur successfully recovered Rs 9.3 lakh for a woman who fell victim to online fraud.

The incident dates back to August this year when a resident of Balurghat town was duped while attempting to invest in the stock market.

According to reports, the woman downloaded two investment Apps on her phone, through which she invested Rs 9.3 lakh in multiple

instalments. However, she became suspicious when she found no option to withdraw the money.

Realising she had been cheated, she lodged a formal complaint at the South Dinajpur Cyber Crime Police Station on August 10.

Following the complaint, the police began investigation and found out that the Apps installed on the victim's phone were downloaded from unverified sources.

The fraudsters had siphoned off the money in phases using these fraudulent applications.

With swift action and meticulous efforts, the Cyber Crime Police managed to recover the entire amount within just 3 months and 27 days.

The recovered amount was returned to the woman through legal channels.

The victim expressed her gratitude to the Cyber Crime Police, although she requested anonymity

when speaking to the media. District Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal commented on the case, stating: “Upon receiving the complaint, we acted promptly and successfully resolved the matter. This incident underscores the importance of public awareness to combat cyber fraud.”

The prompt action and success of the South Dinajpur Cyber Crime Police has received widespread appreciation.