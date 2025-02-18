Balurghat: Two Buniadpur youths sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

BALURGHAT: The Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court, located in Buniadpur, announced its verdict on Monday in a 2015 murder case, sentencing two youths to life imprisonment.

The court, presided over by Additional District Sessions Judge Malesa Gurum, had found the accused, Suman Sarkar and Parbon Mukherjee, guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) last Saturday. Along with the life sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

According to the APP Hyder Ali, the incident took place on November 11, 2015, when the accused attacked local residents Sanjit Seal and Kutubuddin Ahmed in Buniadpur.

The prosecution alleged that both victims were stabbed during the assault, leaving them critically injured. Sanjit Seal, whose condition was severe, was rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the same night. However, Kutubuddin Ahmed survived the attack. Following the incident, Sanjit Seal's father, Khudiram Seal, filed a complaint at Banshihari Police Station on November 12, 2015.

After a decade-long legal battle, the court finally convicted Suman Sarkar and Parbon Mukherjee on Saturday. The final sentencing was pronounced on Monday, sentencing both convicts to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. This verdict brings closure to a long-standing case, marking a significant step in delivering justice to the victim's family.