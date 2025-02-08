Balurghat: Fire station inaugurated in Patiram

BALURGHAT: Patiram now has its own fire station, addressing a long-standing demand of the local people. Previously, fires often caused severe damage before fire engines could arrive from distant Balurghat.

On Friday, a standby fire station was inaugurated in Patiram, ensuring speedy response time. The station will have two fire engines on standby,

covering areas like Kumarganj, Hili and parts of Tapan.

The fire station was inaugurated by State Consumer Affairs Minister Biplab Mitra, who stated: "This fire station fulfils a long-standing demand of the people. Under the Chief Minister's leadership, many such initiatives are being undertaken to address public needs."

Divisional Fire Officer Shibananda Barman

confirmed that 21 personnel, including ASIs, fire operators and drivers, have been deployed. He assured that fire engines would reach incidents swiftly upon receiving distress calls.

The fire station was set up on land leased for three years by Patiram Gram Panchayat. Panchayat head Partha Ghosh expressed gratitude to the government for making this initiative a reality.