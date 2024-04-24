Balurghat emerges as crucial battleground in Bengal’s 2024 Lok Sabha polls

BALURGHAT: Amidst West Bengal’s fervent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Balurghat energes as a focal point. Scheduled for April 26, the polling for the Balurghat parliamentary constituency has drawn attention as a battleground of ideologies and ambitions.



In Balurghat’s electoral arena, two heavyweight contenders vie for supremacy. Representing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the seasoned politician and State Consumer Protection Minister, Biplab Mitra. Opposing him is the incumbent Member of Parliament and State BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, who clinched victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the previous electoral showdown, Majumdar secured triumph over his closest rival, TMC’s Arpita Ghosh, by a formidable margin of 33,293 votes. However, with the TMC fielding a new candidate and the Left Front entering the fray with RSP nominee Jaydeb Siddhanta, the dynamics of the electoral contest have evolved.

Analysts foresee the battle revolving primarily around the clash between Biplab Mitra and Sukanta Majumdar. Both candidates have embarked on extensive campaigning endeavours well in advance of the election announcement, aiming to influence the electorate’s sentiments.

Comprising seven Assembly constituencies, Balurghat’s electoral landscape spans both South and North Dinajpur districts. Among these, Balurghat, Gangarampur, Tapan, Harirampur, Kumarganj, and Kushmandi belong to the South Dinajpur district, while the Itahar Assembly constituency falls under North Dinajpur.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, Majumdar secured 45 per cent of the total votes, amounting to 5,39,317 votes, while Ghosh garnered 42.2 per cent, totalling 5,06,024 votes. The Left Front candidate lagged significantly behind with a mere 6.1 per cent of the total votes.

Noteworthy are the results of the 2021 Assembly elections, where TMC’s vote share surged to 47.2 per cent, marking a 4.2 per cent increase, while the BJP secured 43 per cent of the votes. The outcome underscores TMC’s strengthened position and the potential challenge it poses to Majumdar’s re-election bid.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC emerged victorious in Kushmandi, Kumarganj, and Harirampur Assembly constituencies, while BJP secured victory in Balurghat, Tapan, and Gangarampur Assembly constituencies. The margin of victory was narrow in Tapan and Gangarampur for the BJP, whereas TMC secured significant margins in Kumarganj and Harirampur. Key issues dominating the electoral discourse include the establishment of agricultural industries, infrastructural development, employment generation, and overall district progress.