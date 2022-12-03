Balurghat District Hospital to get Maa Canteen

BALURGHAT: Maa Canteen will soon start functioning at Balurghat District Hospital. The initiative has recently been undertaken by the Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic body.



According to an official source, the concerned civic board has already started the construction work regarding the matter.

Vice-chairman of the board Pradipta Chakraborty recently visited the hospital, where the construction work had been going on.

Chairman of Balurghat civic board, Ashok Kumar Mitra said: "It was a long-standing demand of the local people to open Maa Canteen on the premises of Balurghat District Hospital. Recently, we have taken up an initiative regarding the matter."

According to him, many people used to visit the hospital on a regular basis for medical compulsions and in most cases, they are bound to take food as lunch from outside hotels.

"Purchasing food from outside hotels is a costly affair. As a large section of the people belong to lower-middle class background, so they don't have the capacity to avail the costly food from outside hotels. In order to give them relief, the decision of opening another outlet of Maa Canteen is going to start operational soon in the premises of the hospital," he said.

Mitra said poor people will surely be benefitted by the initiative taken by the civic board.

"The people will get food at a reasonable rate from its outlet at the hospital. Now the work is going on at top speed so that we can open it as early as possible," he said.

"Recently, a civic team visited the hospital to inspect the progress of the work," he said.