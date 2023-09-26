Balurghat civic body to build swimming pool for kids

BALURGHAT: A separate swimming pool, exclusively for children, will be built in Balurghat by the Balurghat civic body. The pool will come up at Suresh Ranjan Park and an estimate for it is being prepared.



Ashok Mitra, Chairman, Balurghat Municipality said: "This swimming pool will be 25-metre-long. It will be established at Suresh Ranjan Park where we have an existing swimming pool. We feel that the children are deprived owing to excessive pressure on the existing swimming pool. Work will start soon.”

Children will be trained by experts. “We have immense talent in Balurghat and it needs nurturing so that children can take part in state-level competitions. We want them to start young,” he added.