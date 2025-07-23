Balurghat: 3 get lifer in 2014 gangrape case

BALURGHAT: Justice has finally been served in the 2014 Balurghat gangrape case, where a tribal woman was brutally assaulted by three men.

The South Dinajpur District Court on Tuesday sentenced the accused—Shankar Das, Tanay Saha and Bhajan Karmakar—to life imprisonment.

The incident had occurred in a rented house in

Balurghat where the elderly tribal woman, working as a labourer’s assistant, was gangraped.

Following her complaint at Balurghat Police Station, the three accused were arrested and booked under IPC Sections 457, 376(D), 379, 334 and relevant SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities provisions.

The investigation revealed crucial evidence, including bite marks on the victim matching the dental pattern of accused Tanay Saha.

The victim later identified all three in court.

Though some witnesses initially turned hostile, they were compelled to reveal the truth under cross-examination by the prosecution.

Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty informed: “The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each, with two more years’ rigorous imprisonment in default.”