Bali to host International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav from Sep 12-14

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, celebrated abroad for the past several years, will this year be held in Bali, Indonesia, from September 12 to 14.

He was addressing intellectuals at the Krishna Kashyap Kurukshetra Thirthatan Dharmayatra organised at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam in Kurukshetra, presided over by Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj. The Chief Minister formally began the event with Gita Poojan.

“The Kashmiri Hindu Prakosth is working to preserve and promote its rich culture. Youth must be brought forward in this direction so that they remain connected with their traditions and take them further,” he said, calling the conference a custodian of Kashmir’s glorious heritage.

Saini noted that despite repeated displacements, Kashmiri Hindus upheld their karma. “In 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus were displaced, but their knowledge and determination established them on the global stage, showcasing their strength,” he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating unprecedented schemes for displaced families and taking “many important steps for their rehabilitation.”

Highlighting Kashmir’s deep spiritual bond with Kurukshetra, he added, “Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ by abrogating Article 370 and Section 35-A, through which Kashmiri women also received property rights.” He said Haryana is ensuring education reservations and heritage preservation for displaced Kashmiri families, nearly two lakh of whom live in the state.