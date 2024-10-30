BALCO launches initiative to promote awareness on breast cancer

Mumbai: BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), a leading cancer care hospital in India, launched a comprehensive initiative titled “Sharm Chodho, Gaantho Pe Bolo” to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign aimed to encourage early detection and reduce the stigma associated with breast cancer.

Throughout October, BMC offered free digital mammography screenings to promote early detection and awareness. The Mobile Cancer Detection Van organised health screening camps for women over 45 in nearby villages, emphasising the importance of routine check-ups and educating attendees on self-breast examination.

A breast cancer awareness bike rally was held, bringing together 270

riders from 10 biking groups, followed by a tree plantation drive symbolising hope and growth.

These activities were amplified on social media, featuring campaign highlights, an awareness carousel, and expert-led videos.

Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BMC, highlighted the importance of early detection and open conversations about breast health.