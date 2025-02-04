Balance in production, distribution & consumption key to nation-building, says RSS leader Suresh Soni

Bhopal: National Executive Body member of RSS Suresh Soni emphasised the importance of abundance in production, equality in distribution, and moderation in consumption, which are three pillars of nation-building.

Soni, the former Sah-Sarkaryabah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stressed that achieving these goals requires research to be guided in the right direction for balanced and sustainable development.

The RSS leader was addressing the laying foundation ceremony of the new campus building of Dattopant Thengadi Research Centre in Bhopal on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Thengadi was a Hindu ideologue, trade union leader and full-time RSS pracharak.

Soni described Thengadi as an embodiment of Indian sage wisdom, emphasising his focus on centring Indian philosophy in all aspects of life, from personal matters to global peace.

He also pointed out that the Indian academic world suffers from a lack of accurate information. Referring to Macaulay’s education policy, the RSS leader emphasised the need to replace self-centeredness and materialism with sacrifice, restraint, and dedication core Indian values essential for understanding true Indian identity. He stressed the importance of focusing education, culture, and research on India, calling for a comprehensive effort in this direction.

Soni stated that nature grants equal importance to humans, wildlife, and natural elements, emphasizing that the more rational a being, the greater its responsibility for environmental conservation. From an Indian perspective, humans hold the highest responsibility in maintaining nature’s balance.

On this occasion, CM Yadav said that emphasised that Thengadi viewed Hindutva not just as a form of nationalism but as a philosophy of universal brotherhood, and he believed that the concept of Hindutva transcends the boundaries of the animate and inanimate, encompassing individuals, society, the nation, and all of humanity.

CM Yadav called for collaborative efforts, stating that along with the government, society must also actively contribute to this research.

Speaking about the transformative impact of the New Education Policy implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav noted that it prioritizes practical experience over rote learning.

The annual souvenir ‘Sanket Rekha’ of the research institute and the poster of the upcoming national researchers meet were also unveiled by the guests.