‘Bal Satra’ held at Shimla Vidhan Sabha

shimla: 68 children, 43 of them girls, selected from seven states including Himachal Pradesh, participated in the special session for ‘Bal Vidhan Sabha’ — children’s Assembly, organised at the state assembly on ‘World Day against Child Labour’ here on Monday.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached the state Assembly with Cabinet ministers to oversee the children’s participation in the ‘Bal Satra’. Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivash Narayan Singh was the guest of honour.

Several MLAs from the ruling party and BJP also took their seats and watched the function with Chief Minister Jhanvi, a class 10 student from a government school, playing her role brilliantly replying to the questions on drug problem in the state while ministers also answering the issues raised by the opposition MLAs — all students. There were also protests in the House as opposition MLAs (students) entered the well of the House to protest on the issue of drug problem.

The chief minister observed the proceedings of the children’s session and congratulated them for participating in this unique event, which will go down in the annals of the Vidhan Sabha.

“Just because of hardwork and sincerity towards the organisation, I worked with and because of the affection given by the people of the state, I became the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said. There are many opportunities awaiting for the youth in politics, provided they work hard with a motto to serve the nation with earnestness.

The CM assured to consider the suggestions for conducting special sessions for practicing yoga in schools besides giving his assent to other submissions of the children.

The government has adopted 6,000 orphans as ‘Children of the State’, and it was a matter of pride that St. Stephen’s College Delhi has agreed to give admission to three orphan children from Himachal, he revealed.

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh said that it was very important to increase the participation of youth in governance. Efforts were being made to make maximum participation of the youth in the development of the country. He said that to develop the leadership potential of the youth, their all-round development is necessary.

and through the children’s session, the young generation has got a new platform.

The need of the hour was to face the challenges arising due to the advent of modern technology. He appealed to the youth to play their part with confidence and determination, try to unite the society and work together to take the country on the path of glory.

Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the Special Assembly Child Session has been organized in the historic Council Chamber of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha after selecting child legislators from all over the country. He congratulated Jahnavi, who was selected for chair of Chief Minister in the session and other participants.

During the Session, proceedings of question hour and zero hour were organized in which various to highlight burning issues.

The Chief Minister announced that yoga sessions will be introduced in the schools as a child raised the matter as to how the Covid crisis had led to mental issues.

Vikaramaditya Singh , sports and youths services minister ,was seen making a video of children who were raised as what state government has done to promote sports activities in the state.