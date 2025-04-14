Bajwa and his Pak friends want to disrupt peace of Punjab wish bomb theory: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that age-old family ties of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa with operatives in Pakistan were behind the theory that 50 bombs have been smuggled into the state as intelligence agencies have no inputs regarding it.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that it is a well known fact that Bajwa family is well connected with the Pakistani operatives since decades due to which he is getting such irrational and baseless information.

He said that while intelligence agencies have no such inputs Bajwa’s friend sitting across the border must have told him about their plans to disrupt peace and progress in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the Congress leader to substantiate his claim or face action for creating panic amongst people.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress leader has shamelessly made a false claim that 50 bombs have been smuggled in Punjab out of which 18 had exploded and 32 more are still there.

He said that neither state nor Central agencies have input in this regard but probably this information has been provided by Bajwa’s friend from across the border, as his family has long and strong ties in Pakistan. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is a serious matter and such callous attitude of the Congress leader is not acceptable as it has created panic amongst the masses.

The Chief Minister said that Bajwa must reveal the source of his information in this regard as this is the moral duty of the leader. Or, he questioned whether it is Partap Singh Bajwa waiting for the bombs to explode so that he can use this opportunity for his vested political interests.