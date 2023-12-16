Bail denied to RPF constable accused of killing four persons

MUMBAI: A court here on Saturday denied bail to dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train in July this year.

Chaudhary, who is lodged in a jail in Maharashtra’s Akola, about 550 kms from here, was present in the court during the hearing.

In his bail plea, filed last month through advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, the accused said he has been suffering from “haunted illusions of the ghostly world”, and doing some weird act.

The police had opposed his plea, saying that he appeared to have harboured “anger and grudge” towards a particular community and showed no remorse for the crime committed.

If his bail is granted, it could create a negative image about the law and also create fear, panic and insecurity among certain religious groups, the Government Railway Police (RPF), which is probing the case, had submitted.

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.