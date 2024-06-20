Bahujan Samaj Party prepares for introspection following LS election setback

Lucknow: In the wake of the Lok Sabha election results, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is now in introspection mode with leaders have been asked to analyse and find out as to why the party has suffered so badly in this election.



The party did not win any of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha elections, while in the 2022 assembly elections, the BSP managed to secure only one seat.

Mayawati had requested reports from all zonal coordinators and district presidents on the reasons for the election defeat. According to party officials, the review process has begun following the receipt of reports from all regions.

A senior leader told this reporter that a detailed report on the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has been submitted to BSP Chief Mayawati. “Another report, prepared by the party’s zonal coordinators and district presidents, is currently under review. The upcoming meeting of office-bearers is expected to bring significant organisational changes within the party.,” he said. Sources indicate that the BSP Chief is preparing to summon office-bearers from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, to discuss and review the election results. The meeting will be attended by senior party leaders, including former National Coordinator Akash Anand, National Vice President Anand Kumar, and all national office-bearers.

Additionally, the party’s strategy for the upcoming by-elections on several seats will be determined. Sources suggest that the BSP may field candidates in the by-elections, a decision likely to be finalised during Mayawati’s review meeting.

Generally, BSP does not contest the bye-elections, but this time the party may decide to contest bye-elections. A final decision on this will be taken by Mayawati after the proposed meeting, the senior leader said.

The bye-elections will be held on 10 assembly seats as the sitting incumbent have won Lok Sabha elections.