Bahujan Samaj Party launches ‘gaon chalo’ campaign to strengthen base in rural areas

Lucknow: Following its defeat in the municipal elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has shifted its focus to the villages to regain momentum with the initiation of the ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign.



“Party leader Mayawati has outlined the campaign to party officials, emphasizing the need to reconnect with voters and consolidate the organization ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” a senior BSP leader Satish Mishra said here on Monday.

Reviewing the municipal election results last month, Mayawati highlighted the areas where the party fell short and stressed the importance of rectifying those shortcomings. The ‘gaon Chalo’ campaign aims to establish a strong presence in every village, ensuring that people are connected and engaged with the BSP.

The central mantra of the campaign is “Vote Hamara Raj Tumhara, Nahi Chalega” (Our vote, your government, not acceptable). BSP coordinators have begun conducting meetings to strategise and plan for the campaign. They believe that every village has been a traditional stronghold of the BSP, and the primary objective is to reestablish those connections.

The BSP’s lack of success in both the assembly and municipal elections has led the party to prioritise the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Strengthening the organisation and addressing any weaknesses observed during the recent polls are essential goals for the campaign. Coordinators have been instructed to pay close attention to the rural environment and identify the issues that the BSP can effectively address. Special emphasis is being placed on engaging with youth and establishing teams of women in the villages, as their participation is seen crucial to the success of the campaign and the party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections.

To kickstart the campaign, Mayawati has directed office bearers to begin working from each mandal (block-level administrative unit) and gradually move to every village booth. Sector in-charges have been appointed, and decisions regarding the formation of booth committees will be made during sector meetings. The focus will be on assessing the level of activity among old party workers at the booths, providing guidance to those who are not actively involved, and recruiting new members while assigning responsibilities within the booths.

The ‘Village Chalo’ campaign reflects the BSP’s determination to rebuild and strengthen its base in rural areas. By reaching out to every village, reconnecting with voters, and addressing the concerns of the local population, the BSP hopes to consolidate its support ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The success of this campaign will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s future prospects and political influence.