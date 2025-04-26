Bahraich: Five workers die in explosion at rice mill, several injured

Bahraich: A tragic industrial accident at a rice mill in Bahraich’s Dargah police station area claimed the lives of five workers due to suffocation following an explosion.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill located in the Ghulam Alipura locality.

The explosion, reportedly caused by a spark during welding work, led to a fire and the release of dense smoke inside the facility.

The five workers, who were working near the dryer unit at the time, were unable to escape and died of asphyxiation. The deceased have been identified as Ghaffar Ali (40), Bablu (28), and Rajnesh Kumar (35) — all from Garwana Saurya in Kannauj district; Zahoor (50) from Sirsia in Shravasti; and Bittu Shah (30) from Madhepura’s Bihari Ganj in Bihar.

Three other workers — Sukhdev, Devi Prasad, and Surendra Shukla — sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of the Bahraich Medical College. District Magistrate Monika Rani, Superintendent of Police Ramnayan Singh, and Additional SP (City) Ramanand Kushwaha rushed to the hospital upon receiving the news of the incident.