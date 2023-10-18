Baghel slams BJP, says ‘divide and rule’ plan not work in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said the BJP’s plan of “divide and rule” will not work in Chhattisgarh and hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement accusing the Congress of doing “appeasement” politics for votes in the poll-bound state.



Baghel said the Opposition BJP was left with no issues to raise in the state, where elections for the 90-member Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The ruling Congress in the state has declared candidates for 30 seats so far.

Speaking at an election rally in Rajnandgaon earlier on Monday, Shah attacked the Baghel government over communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April and said the ruling party will continue doing “appeasement” politics for votes if it returns to power in Chhattisgarh after the polls.

Asked about Shah’s statement, Baghel said: “Action was taken in the (Biranpur) incident and the accused were arrested. Police have also submitted a chargesheet in the court and compensation has been announced for the victim by the government. They (BJP) are left with no issues to raise.”

On the Union Home Minister’s statement to hang upside down those who have committed corruption under the Congress rule, if the BJP came to power in the state, Baghel said the remark amounted to threatening his government.

State Congress president Deepak Baij accused the saffron party of trying to spread hatred in view of the upcoming elections.