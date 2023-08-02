Baghel seeks allocation of targets for beneficiaries under housing scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate targets of houses for the beneficiaries remaining in the waiting list under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state.

In a letter written to the PM on July 30, he also requested allocation of targets for 8,19,999 beneficiary families identified under the Awas Plus survey. Baghel on Wednesday shared the letter on Twitter. Presently, 18,75,585 beneficiaries are listed in the permanent wait list (PWL) for rural areas under the PMAY based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 (SECC-2011), he said. Of these, 11,76,146 beneficiaries were allocated houses between 2016 to 2023. The construction of about 73.5 per cent (8,63,567) of allocated houses has been completed. Thus, 6,99,439 beneficiaries are yet to be covered, Baghel said. Additionally, the target of 7,81,999 houses allocated for 2021-22 to state was withdrawn by the Centre, he said, requesting the PM to reallocate it. State govt had earlier written to Centre on August 18, 2022, seeking reallocation of this target in installments, but the Centre’s response was still awaited, he said.