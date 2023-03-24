Baghel orders probe into rally allegedly in support of Amritpal

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said police will probe a rally held in capital Raipur a day earlier allegedly in support of wanted pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh.



Baghel told the Assembly that anti-national activities would not be tolerated in the state and asked police to examine video footage of the rally and take action accordingly.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the BJP alleged the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating under Baghel, with the saffron party’s MLAs Ajay Chandrakar and Brijmohan Agrawal also targeting police for intelligence failure over the rally being held. The BJP legislators sought a discussion in the House on the law and order situation, while state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey countered them asserting anyone indulging in anti-national activities will not be spared.

After the Chair rejected the opposition’s demand for a discussion, BJP members started sloganeering leading to the adjournment of proceedings for five minutes.

After the proceedings resumed, BJP legislators again raised the issue following which minister Choubey said the CM will give a statement on the rally later in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kuldeep Juneja, who hails from the Sikh community, denied the rally was taken out in support of Khalistan.

Later, delivering his statement in the House, the CM said around 30-35 people took out a foot march raising slogans from Telibandha area (on Wednesday) and he has directed police to examine the video footage of it.

Action will be taken if anyone is found raising anti-national slogans in the footage, the CM added.